Red River Talc Bankruptcy Court Orders Benedict Morelli to Appear for Deposition

HOUSTON –– The court overseeing the Red River Talc bankruptcy proceedings has ordered Benedict Morelli to appear for a deposition by Jan. 27, according to a recent filing.

In a one-page Jan. 19 order, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas additionally noted that the deposition is not to exceed 3.5 hours.

The order was filed 10 days after the Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants filed an emergency motion seeking sanctions against Morelli, saying the attorney had acted in bad faith toward the Coalition and had made false representations to the court.

“The Coalition …