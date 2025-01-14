Red River Talc Files Reply Brief Supporting its Motion to Strike Designation of 5 Experts

HOUSTON –– Red River Talc has filed a reply brief supporting its motion to strike the Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants’ designation of five medical, science, and regulatory experts, maintaining that the proposed testimony is “irrelevant.”

In a Jan. 13 reply brief filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Red River Talc continued to argue that allowing the experts to testify would require “what amounts to a length Daubert hearing on hotly disputed issued.”

“The Debtor’s proposed plan of reorganization embodies a proposed resolution between parties on those hotly disputed issues,” the …