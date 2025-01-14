Porter Malouf Asserts Cross-Claims Against Smith Law Firm, Says Firm Breached its Obligations Under Joint Venture Agreement
January 14, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Answer/Cross-Claim
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– Porter Malouf, P.A., has asserted cross-claims in a talcum powder dispute between a number of firms, demanding judgment against The Smith Law Firm defendants “for compensatory damages, plus attorney’s fees, interest, costs, and such other relief deemed appropriate.”
Porter Malouf, P.A. filed the answer and cross-claim on Jan. 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, asserting cross-claims for breach of contract, fraudulent suppression, and indemnification.
In asserting affirmative defenses, Porter Malouf argued in part that Beasley Allen’s claims are barred given that the complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Depo-Provera and Current MDL Cases
January 29, 2025 - Miami Beach, FL
The Coral Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick