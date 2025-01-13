Coalition Objects to Red River’s Motion to Approve Modifications of CMO Deadlines
January 13, 2025
- Objection
HOUSTON –– The Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants has objected to Red River Talc’s motion to modify a recently amended Case Management Order, maintaining that the request has been made with “no change in circumstances.”
In an objection filed Jan. 13 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the Coalition further argued that the modifications sought by the Debtor include new provisions that the Court never “has even considered, let alone imposed.”
Red River asked the court to modify the CMO in a Jan. 10 motion. In it, the Debtor sought changes to …
