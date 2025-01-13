Insurance Groups Indicate Intent to Appeal Order on Common Interest, Mediation Privilege in Red River Talc Docket
January 13, 2025
HOUSTON –– Travelers Casualty and Surety Company and the Travelers Indemnity Company have filed a notice of appeal, contesting an order regarding common interest and mediation privilege issues entered by the bankruptcy court overseeing Red River Talc’s Chapter 11 petition.
The insurance companies filed the notice of appeal in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Jan. 10.
In an order issued Dec. 27, the court stated that the “issues about assertions of a common interest privilege or a mediation privilege are resolved by the Court on the terms stated on the record at the December …
