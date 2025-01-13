Red River Talc Asks Bankruptcy Court to Approve ‘Slight Alteration’ of CMO Deadlines

HOUSTON –– Red River Talc has asked the court to modify a recently amended Case Management Order, arguing that all parties would benefit from an expansion of the expert deposition period.

The Debtor filed the emergency motion for entry of an amended case management order on Jan. 10 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The Case Management Order referenced by the Debtor is one entered on Oct. 30, Red River noted. At a hearing on Dec. 17, the court amended the order to revise certain deadlines.

In the instant motion, the Debtor asked the court …