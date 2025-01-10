Talc Coalition Files Motion Seeking Sanctions Against Morelli, Says Attorney Acted in Bad Faith

HOUSTON –– The Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants has filed an emergency motion seeking sanctions against Benedict Morelli, saying that attorney has acted in bad faith toward the Coalition and has made false representations to the court.

The Coalition filed the motion on Jan. 9 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

“The Coalition respectfully requests that the Court sanction Mr. Morelli by commanding him to sit for his deposition, and to pay a monetary fine in an amount to be determined to compensate the Coalition for wasted attorney time and out-of-pocket expenses,” …