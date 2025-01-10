Coalition’s Emergency Motion to Compel Depositions of Red River, J&J Denied by Bankruptcy Court
January 10, 2025
HOUSTON –– The Texas bankruptcy court overseeing the Red River Talc bankruptcy has denied an emergency motion to compel depositions of the Debtor and Johnson & Johnson filed by Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants under seal.
In a one-page order issued on Jan. 9, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas said it had considered the motion to compel and concluded that the motion should be denied.
The Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants filed the motion to compel 30(b)(6) depositions of the Debtor and Johnson & Johnson on Dec. 21 at …
