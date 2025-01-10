Texas Bankruptcy Court Denies Emergency Motion Seeking Order Compelling Deposition of Leigh O’Dell

HOUSTON –– The bankruptcy court overseeing the Red River Talc Chapter 11 petition has denied the Debtor’s emergency motion to compel the deposition of Beasley Allen attorney Leigh O’Dell.

In a one-page order issued Jan. 9, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas said that it had considered the relief requested in the Debtor’s motion and said, simply, that the motion is denied.

Red River filed the emergency motion on Dec. 30, saying that every time the Debtor has challenged or raised questions regarding Beasley Allen’s document productions, “it is Ms. O’Dell who has injected herself as …