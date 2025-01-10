Texas Bankruptcy Court Denies Emergency Motion Seeking Order Compelling Deposition of Leigh O’Dell
January 10, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
HOUSTON –– The bankruptcy court overseeing the Red River Talc Chapter 11 petition has denied the Debtor’s emergency motion to compel the deposition of Beasley Allen attorney Leigh O’Dell.
In a one-page order issued Jan. 9, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas said that it had considered the relief requested in the Debtor’s motion and said, simply, that the motion is denied.
Red River filed the emergency motion on Dec. 30, saying that every time the Debtor has challenged or raised questions regarding Beasley Allen’s document productions, “it is Ms. O’Dell who has injected herself as …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach