TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

N.J. District Court Rejects LTL Management’s Challenges to Houlihan Lokey Fee Award Order


January 9, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


TRENTON, N.J. –– A District Court has rejected LTL Management LLC’s challenges to a Bankruptcy Court order awarding $1.75 million in discretionary fees to Houlihan Lokey Capital, finding that the Bankruptcy Court “was clear” in landing on the final amount.

The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey opined in the Dec. 31 order that LTL had failed to show a calculation error or prove that the Bankruptcy Court had made any “clearly erroneous factual findings, misapply the legal standard, or otherwise abuse its discretion.”

The underlying appeal was filed by LTL Management LLC, in which the Debtor …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Depo-Provera and Current MDL Cases

January 29, 2025 - Miami Beach, FL
The Coral Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MORE DETAILS