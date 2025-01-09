N.J. Bankruptcy Court Officially Closes LTL II Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Proceeding

TRENTON, N.J. –– The judge overseeing the LTL Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings has closed the case, ending Johnson & Johnson’s second attempt to spin off its talcum powder liabilities into a bankrupt entity while a third attempt actively proceeds in a Texas bankruptcy court.

In a two-page order entered on Jan. 6, Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey closed the case.

“This matter, having come before the Court by reason of a Notice of Intention to Close Case, and the Court having considered any objections thereto, and for good cause shown; …