Red River Talc Objects to Applications Seeking Retention of Firms to Represent Official Committee of Talc Claimants

HOUSTON –– Red River Talc has filed objections to a number of applications filed by the Official Committee of Talc Claimants for the employment and retention of certain firms, arguing in part that the retention of Brown Rudnick would not be in the best interest of the Debtor’s estate.

Red River Talc LLC filed the objection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Jan. 8.

The Debtor specifically objected to applications seeking the authorization of employment and retention of Brown Rudnick as co-counsel for the Official Committee of Talc Claimants, seeking the authorization of McKool …