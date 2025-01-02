Beasley Allen Moves to Dismiss or Transfer Defamation, Breach of Contract Talcum Powder Dispute

JACKSON, Miss. –– Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., has moved to dismiss or transfer a case filed against it by The Smith Law Firm, saying that the underlying claims are compulsory counterclaims to a lawsuit filed by the defendant in Alabama federal court.

In the Dec. 31 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, Beasley Allen said that, in the alternative, the case should be transferred under the first-to-file rule to the Alabama federal court, where it can be consolidated with Beasley Allen’s first-filed Alabama action against Smith Law.

“This action …