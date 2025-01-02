Red River Talc Files Emergency Motion Seeking Order Compelling Deposition of Leigh O’Dell
January 2, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
HOUSTON –– Red River Talc has filed an emergency motion seeking a court order compelling the deposition of Beasley Allen attorney Leigh O’Dell, saying that every time the Debtor has challenged or raised questions regarding the firm’s document productions, “it is Ms. O’Dell who has injected herself as a virtual witness … to explain and justify the work undertaken by the firm.”
Red River Talc filed the emergency motion on Dec. 30 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
In it, the Debtor requested an order compelling Leigh O’Dell to sit for a deposition or, in …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Depo-Provera and Current MDL Cases
January 29, 2025 - Miami Beach, FL
The Coral Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach