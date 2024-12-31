Coalition for Justice for Talc Claimants Sends Letter to Court Outlining Matters Needing Hearing in Red River Talc Docket
December 31, 2024
HOUSTON –– The Coalition for Justice for Talc Claimants has sent a letter to the bankruptcy court overseeing the Red River Talc Chapter 11 proceedings, outlining the list of matters that the group is requesting hearing dates on.
The Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants explained in the Dec. 30 letter that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas had expressed a willingness during a Dec. 27 hearing to consider several of the Coalition’s motions.
Among the matters that the Coalition wishes to receive hearing dates for are the Morelli motions, the 30(b)(6) motion, and …
