Beasley Allen Reacts to Smith Law Firm Efforts to Recuse Judge Overseeing Talcum Powder Dispute


December 20, 2024


BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., has responded to The Smith Law Firm’s motion for recusal in a talcum powder-related dispute between the two firms, arguing that the defendant’s position is “inconsistent with applicable law.”

In the Dec. 20 response filed with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, Beasley Allen agreed that the court “should do whatever it believes appropriate with respect to the [motion].”

The plaintiff opined, however, that recusal was not necessary, since the judge overseeing the case represented Beasley Allen in a number of matters, all more than …


