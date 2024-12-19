The Smith Law Firms Moves to Recuse Judge Overseeing Talcum Powder-Related Dispute with Beasley Allen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– The Smith Law Firm has moved to recuse the judge overseeing a dispute between the firm and Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., arguing that given the judge’s prior advocacy in private practice for the plaintiff, “impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”

The Smith Law Firm, PLLC filed the motion to recuse Hon. R. Austin Huffaker Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama on Dec. 18.

In the motion, the defendant explained that the plaintiff –– Beasley Allen –– is an “established” law firm in Montgomery, Ala., where it has been …