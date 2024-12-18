Court Overseeing Dispute Between Beasley Allen, Smith Law Firm Outlines Deadlines in Proceedings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– The court overseeing a dispute between Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., and The Smith Law Firm PLLC, has issued an order outlining deadlines, asking the parties to file a joint proposed protective/confidentiality order by Dec. 24.

In the Dec. 10 order, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama further scheduled an in-person status and scheduling conference for Jan. 10, 2025 at 9:00 a.m.

The parties were also ordered to submit recusal requests by Dec. 20 and file a proposed discovery plan by Dec. 24.

Beasley Allen filed the lawsuit in September, …