New Jersey Bankruptcy Court Holds Hearing on Closing of LTL II, Says ‘Case to Be Closed’
December 18, 2024
TRENTON, N.J. –– The New Jersey bankruptcy court overseeing LTL II Chapter 11 proceedings has held a hearing at which time it determined the proceedings will be closed.
According to a Dec. 12 docket entry, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey noted that a hearing had been held and that the outcome was that the “case to be closed.”
The hearing came one week after co-counsel for the TCC wrote a letter to the New Jersey bankruptcy court informing it that it no longer objected to the closing of the Chapter 11 case in light of …
