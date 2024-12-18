Talcum Powder MDL Court Notified of Extension of Bankruptcy Automatic Stay
December 18, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Notice
TRENTON, N.J. –– The Johnson & Johnson defendants have filed a letter in the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder personal injury claims, notifying the court of a bankruptcy court’s decision to extend the automatic stay until March.
In the Dec. 6 letter filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the defendants included a copy of the Dec. 5 order from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
In that order, Hon. Christopher Lopez extended the stay until March 15, 2025. The stay had previously been in place until Dec. 2. …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick