Red River Talc Judge Pushes Back Scheduled Confirmation Hearing by 3 Weeks in Ongoing Talc Bankruptcy

HOUSTON –– The federal bankruptcy judge overseeing the Red River Talc Chapter 11 petition has pushed back a scheduled confirmation hearing by three weeks, intending now to hear arguments relating to the prepackaged plan on Feb. 18.

Hon. Christopher Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas made the change during a Dec. 17 hearing in the ongoing bankruptcy petition.

The confirmation hearing had originally been scheduled for Jan. 27. And, while the Debtor argued that the date should stand so that Red River could “secure potential confirmation of the plan as soon as we can,” …