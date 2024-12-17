Red River Talc Files Emergency Motion to Strike Coalition’s Designation of 5 Experts

HOUSTON –– Red River Talc has filed an emergency motion to strike the designation of five medical, science, and regulatory experts, maintaining that they do not “provide testimony that is relevant or helpful to the Court in resolving any of the issues currently before the Court, including issues presented by confirmation of the Second Amended Plan of Reorganization of the Debtor.”

Red River Talc LLC filed the emergency motion on Dec. 13 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

During a hearing held on Dec. 17, Hon. Christopher M. Lopez stated that he was not taking …