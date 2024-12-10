Parties in Red River Talc Docket Continue to Disagree on Beasley Allen Voting Document Production

HOUSTON –– The parties in the Red River Talc Chapter 11 bankruptcy docket continue to disagree on whether Beasley Allen’s production of voting documents is sufficient, with the Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants backing the law firm by arguing that the Debtor filed its latest motion while the court was conducting an in camera review of Beasley Allen documents.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas addressed the issue during a Dec. 10 hearing. For more on the hearing, see the related story in this issue.

The Debtor filed the emergency motion to compel …