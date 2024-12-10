TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Red River Talc Judge Orders Beasley Allen to Show What it Has Produced, Aims to ‘Energize Discovery’


December 10, 2024



HOUSTON –– The court overseeing the Red River Talc Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition has asked Beasley Allen Law Firm to file a document showing what the firm has produced by Friday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m., opining that “we need to energize discovery” in the docket.

Hon. Anthony M. Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas held the hearing on Dec. 10 at 11:00 a.m. central time, during which he left the door open to changing the plan confirmation hearing date, which is currently scheduled for late January.

Judge Lopez concluded the hearing by scheduling …


