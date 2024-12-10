Red River Talc Files Amended Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization

HOUSTON –– Red River Talc has filed an amended prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization of the Debtor in a Texas bankruptcy court, noting that it plans to fund the talc personal injury trust on the first business day after confirmation of the plan.

In a notice filed Dec. 9 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the Debtor said that along with the notice, it had filed several exhibits redlining the changes to the plan.

“Upon its creation pursuant to Section 4.1, the Talc Personal Injury Trust shall promptly implement the Trust Distribution Procedures in …