TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Red River Talc Files Amended Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization


December 10, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Notice
  • Second Amended Plan


HOUSTON –– Red River Talc has filed an amended prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization of the Debtor in a Texas bankruptcy court, noting that it plans to fund the talc personal injury trust on the first business day after confirmation of the plan.

In a notice filed Dec. 9 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the Debtor said that along with the notice, it had filed several exhibits redlining the changes to the plan.

“Upon its creation pursuant to Section 4.1, the Talc Personal Injury Trust shall promptly implement the Trust Distribution Procedures in …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS