Century, Other Insurers, File Statement of Issues on Appeal, Cite Ellis’ ‘Prepetition Relationship with Debtor’

HOUSTON –– Several insurance companies that recently filed a notice of intent to appeal an order appointing Randi S. Ellis as the Legal Representative for Future Talc Claimants have filed a brief outlining the issues on appeal.

In the Dec. 9 statement filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the insurers asked the court to review whether the Bankruptcy Court erred in appointing Ellis as the legal representative for future talc claimants, with the appellants suggesting that the answer is “yes.”

In the second statement of issues, the group asks the court to determined whether …