Red River Talc Bankruptcy Judge Extends Stay of Prosecution of All Talc Claims

HOUSTON –– The judge overseeing the Red River Talc LLC bankruptcy petition has extended the stay on the prosecution of all talc claims against protected parties after initially staying the litigation through Dec. 2.

Hon. Christopher M. Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas opted to continue to stay on all ongoing litigation during a Dec. 2 hearing.

Judge Lopez’s initial ruling ordering the stay was issued on Oct. 24. In it, the court ruled that the parties are temporarily prohibited from the pursuit of discovery from the Protected Parties, the enforcement of any discovery …