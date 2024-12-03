Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants Indicates Intent to Appeal Venue Order

HOUSTON –– A group has indicated its intent to appeal a federal bankruptcy court’s decision to keep the Red River Talc Chapter 11 proceedings in its court, in which the court concluded that the case was “different,” and that the factors did not weigh in favor of transfer to New Jersey.

The Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants filed the notice of appeal on Nov. 26 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

In it, the group noted that it is an ad hoc committee of law firms representing tort claimants that are creditors …