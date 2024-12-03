Red River Talc Bankruptcy Judge Rejects Beasley Allen’s Proposed Form Fee Redactions

HOUSTON –– The court overseeing the Red River Talc bankruptcy docket has rejected Beasley Allen’s proposed redactions to form fee agreements after an in camera review, saying that the “proposed redacted information is relevant and not privileged or otherwise protected from disclosure in this case.”

In the Nov. 26 order, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas subsequently ordered Beasley Allen to produce form fee agreements to Red River Talc and further said that the law firm could designate such form agreements for review on a confidential and professional eyes only basis.

The court had asked Beasley …