Texas Bankruptcy Court Authorizes Red River Talc to Continue to Use Bank Account

HOUSTON –– The federal bankruptcy court overseeing the Red River Talc Chapter 11 bankruptcy has issued an order authorizing the Debtor to continue to use the bank account under the existing account number without interruption.

In a Nov. 25 order, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas did order that “no checks issued against the Bank Account prior to the commencement of the Chapter 11 Case shall be honored, except as otherwise authorized by an order of this Court and directed by the Debtor.”

The Debtor had filed an emergency order for interim and final orders …