Coalition Files Emergency Motion to Quash Subpoena Issued to Mass Torts Made Perfect in Talc Bankruptcy

HOUSTON –– The Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants has filed an emergency motion to quash a subpoena issued to Mass Torts Made Perfect, saying the parties have been unable to come to an agreement regarding the deposition request.

On Nov. 25, the Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants filed the motion to quash in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

According to the Coalition, the MTMP subpoena seeks a third deposition of individuals employed or associated with a single member of the Coalition, the Levin Papantonio firm, “all while the AHC …