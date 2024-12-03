Groups File Notices Indicating Intent to Appeal Order Appointing Ellis as FCR in Red River Talc Bankruptcy

HOUSTON –– The Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants and a number of insurance companies have indicated their intent to appeal an order appointing Randi S. Ellis as the Legal Representative for Future Talc Claimants in the ongoing Red River Talc Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

The notices of appeal were filed separately on Nov. 25 and 26 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Both the insurance companies and the Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants will contest the Bankruptcy Court’s Nov. 12 order appointing Ellis to the FCR position.

In that …