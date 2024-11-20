Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants Objects to Red River’s Motion for Sanctions

HOUSTON –– The Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants has filed an objection to a recent motion for sanctions relating to a deposition noticed on Andy Birchfield of the Beasley Allen Law Firm, maintaining that Red River Talc’s motion is an “unfortunate breakdown in cooperation among the parties.”

In the Nov. 20 objection filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the Coalition further says that the motion is a result of using “deposition notices as weapons rather than as good faith attempts to obtain disclosure relevant to the panoply of substantive issues the …