Red River Talc Files Emergency Motion to Compel, for Sanctions, Says Andy Birchfield Didn’t Show for Deposition

HOUSTON –– Red River Talc has filed an emergency motion to compel and for sanctions, arguing that Andy Birchfield of Beasley Allen Law Firm failed to attend his properly noticed deposition.

In a motion filed Nov. 18 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Red River maintained that the Debtor, court reporter, and numerous participants prepared and appeared for the deposition, but that Birchfield did not show.

Now, Red River Talc further said, the court should order Birchfield be ordered to appear for deposition at the time and place of the Debtor’s choosing, and also postpone …