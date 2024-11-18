New Jersey Bankruptcy Court Overseeing LTL II Bankruptcy Reschedules Hearing on Intention to Close Case
November 18, 2024
PHILADELPHIA –– The New Jersey bankruptcy court that oversaw LTL Management’s two Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions has rescheduled a hearing on the notice of intention to close the case, in which it explained that the order dismissing the case had been entered more than five months prior.
In a Nov. 7 docket entry, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey rescheduled the hearing from Nov. 7 to Dec. 12 at 11:30 a.m. The court noted that the hearing will be “entirely virtual.”
In August, the court filed a Notice of Intention to Close Case, saying that …
