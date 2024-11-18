Bankruptcy Court Appoints Restructuring Financial Advisor, Chief Restructuring Officer in Red River Talc

HOUSTON –– The bankruptcy court overseeing the Red River Talc docket has entered an order appointing a restructuring financial advisor and designating a Chief Restructuring Officer in the ongoing efforts to resolve ovarian cancer talcum powder claims.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas issued the order on Nov. 15.

In it, it addressed the Debtor’s application for an entry of an order authorizing it to retain and employ Accordion partners, designate John Bittner as Chief Restructuring Officer effective as of the petition date, and granting other related relief.

In the order, the court found that pursuant …