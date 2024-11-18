Official Committee of Talc Claimants Announces Support for Prepackaged Bankruptcy Plan

HOUSTON –– The Official Committee of Talc Claimants has agreed to support the prepackaged bankruptcy plan that Red River Talc proposed to “full and finally resolve all ovarian talc claims against the Company” according to a filing with the court.

In a notice filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Nov. 15, Red River Talc LLC, Johnson & Johnson and the Official Committee of Talc Claimants appointed in the case have entered into a memorandum of understanding and agreement regarding the talc bankruptcy plan support.

As part of the agreement, the notice said, the …