Red River Talc Bankruptcy Court Appoints Randi Ellis as Legal Rep for Future Talc Claimants

HOUSTON –– The bankruptcy court overseeing the Red River Talc Chapter 11 petition has appointed Randi S. Ellis as legal representative for future talc claimants, saying the appointment is “in the best interests of the Debtor’s estate and parties in interest.”

In the Nov. 12 order, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas stated that Ellis will “represent and protect the rights of … natural persons or the representatives of natural person that may assert a demand for payment, present or future that: (a) is not a claim during the proceedings prior to the entry of an …