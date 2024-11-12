Red River Talc Bankruptcy Court Denies Motion to Reconsider Venue Order

HOUSTON –– The judge overseeing the Red River Talc bankruptcy proceedings has denied efforts to revisit venue in the case, concluding that he “stands by every word that I made in the [order denying a motion to transfer venue] and nothing has caused me to think differently about that answer.”

During a Nov. 12 hearing, Hon. Christopher M. Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas found that no arguments presented to the court during the hearing caused him to change the decision he previously made.

“I made the decision after careful review of the …