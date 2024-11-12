Red River Talc Bankruptcy Judge Partially Grants Motion to Compel in Vote Dispute During Hearing

HOUSTON –– The judge overseeing the Red River Talc Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings has partially granted an emergency motion to compel documents relating to Beasley Allen’s authority to cast votes, opining during the hearing that while some of the requests were “broad,” the Debtor is entitled to verify that the plaintiff firm had the authority to vote for talcum powder claimants.

“Trust but verify, that’s what we’re doing today,” Hon. Christopher M. Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas said during the Nov. 12 hearing.

The agenda of the hearing included the Debtor’s emergency motion …