TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Johnson & Johnson Releases Statement on Morelli Law Firm Announcing Support for Bankruptcy Plan


November 12, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Statement


HOUSTON –– Johnson & Johnson has released a statement regarding The Morelli Law Firm’s intent to change its clients votes to reflect their support of the Red River Talc bankruptcy plan, saying that the group was the second largest block of remaining claimants opposing the initial plan.

In an Oct. 25 statement, Erik Haas, Worldwide Vice President of Litigation, Johnson & Johnson, said that the law firm’s change in stance “highlights the momentum and extraordinary claimant support for the historic settlement available to claimants only through the pending reorganization.”

“At this juncture,” Haas continued, “only a handful of firms (led …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS