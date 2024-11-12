Johnson & Johnson Releases Statement on Morelli Law Firm Announcing Support for Bankruptcy Plan

HOUSTON –– Johnson & Johnson has released a statement regarding The Morelli Law Firm’s intent to change its clients votes to reflect their support of the Red River Talc bankruptcy plan, saying that the group was the second largest block of remaining claimants opposing the initial plan.

In an Oct. 25 statement, Erik Haas, Worldwide Vice President of Litigation, Johnson & Johnson, said that the law firm’s change in stance “highlights the momentum and extraordinary claimant support for the historic settlement available to claimants only through the pending reorganization.”

“At this juncture,” Haas continued, “only a handful of firms (led …