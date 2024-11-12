Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants Files Emergency Motion Seeking Documents, Depositions

HOUSTON –– The Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants has filed an emergency motion in the Red River Talc bankruptcy proceedings, seeking help from the court in compelling discovery from a number of parties, including plaintiff counsel, saying that the relief they seek is “essential to keeping the parties on track to meeting the discovery and briefing schedules agreed to by the parties and set by the court.”

In a Nov. 8 motion filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants asked the court to …