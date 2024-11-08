Talcum Powder MDL Administratively Terminates Several Motions in Light of Bankruptcy Stay

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the national talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket has administratively dismissed several pending motions, citing the stay order issued by the bankruptcy court overseeing the Red River Talc Chapter 11 petition.

In a Nov. 1 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey adjourned final pretrial conferences previously scheduled for November “without further date until such time that the litigation stay has been removed.”

“Counsel may e-file a letter request to reschedule the conference, if and when appropriate,” the court wrote.

In a letter order issued Nov. 4, the …