New Jersey Federal Court Grants Motion to Seal Exhibits in Talcum Powder MDL
November 8, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the national talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket has granted a motion to seal exhibits attached to a declaration of a plaintiffs’ attorney, agreeing that the materials are confidential.
In the Nov. 6 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey said that it recognizes that “the confidential material reference personal medical histories, diagnoses, and other sensitive personal material that have been maintained confidential.”
The Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee had moved to seal a number of exhibits to the declaration of P. Leigh O’Dell that was submitted in support of the PSC’s …
