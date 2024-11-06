TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Insurers of Johnson & Johnson Join Motion to Dismiss Red River Talc Bankruptcy Case


November 6, 2024


HOUSTON –– A group of insurance companies stating to be the insurers of Johnson & Johnson have joined in the U.S. Trustee’s motion to dismiss the Red River Talc LLC bankruptcy petition, joining in the “arguments and relief requested in the motion to dismiss.”

The insurance companies filed the motion on Nov. 5 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Among the companies are Century Indemnity Company, Great Northern Insurance Company, and Westchester Fire Insurance Company.

In its motion, the U.S. Trustee argued that the filing is nothing more than the third attempt by Johnson & …


