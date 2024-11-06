Member of Coalition Opposing Red River Bankruptcy Files Emergency Motion to Quash Subpoena
November 6, 2024
HOUSTON –– A member of the Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants has filed an emergency motion to quash a subpoena filed upon him, arguing that it seeks testimony that is protected from disclosure as privileged and/or attorney work product.
In an emergency motion filed on Nov. 5 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Mark P. Robinson additionally argued that the deposition notice served upon him says the deposition will commence on Nov. 13 in New York, but Robinson resides and works in Newport Beach, Calif.
“Robinson Calcagnie Inc.’s office are located at …
