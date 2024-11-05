Talc Plaintiffs Join Motion to Dismiss Red River Talc Chapter 11 Petition

HOUSTON –– A talcum powder plaintiff has joined a motion to dismiss filed by the U.S. Trustee involved in the recently filed Red River Talc LLC Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition, arguing that “Red River lacks a valid restructuring purpose and its plan is not confirmable."

In a Nov. 4 brief filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Kevin Nesko, in his own right and as personal representative of his late wife Bridget Nesko, refutes Red River’s claims that unaffiliated non-debtors Kenvue Inc. and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (JJCI) should be granted releases.

“Despite being …