TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

The Official Committee of Talc Claimants Files Emergency Motion to Stay Discovery, Depositions in Red River Docket


October 30, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


HOUSTON –– The Official Committee of Talc Claimants has requested a 14-day stay of all discovery in the bankruptcy proceedings, saying a “short breathing spell” would aid the parties in reaching a consensus on the plan structure and economics that “will be agreeable to the major tort claim constituencies.”

In an Oct. 29 emergency motion filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, The Official Committee of Talc Claimants noted that “substantial discovery looms with near immediacy,” and explained that more than 15 depositions have been noticed to occur through Nov. 15.

“Briefly staying depositions and …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Depo-Provera CI Litigation

November 04, 2024

MORE DETAILS