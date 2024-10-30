Red River Talc Bankruptcy Judges Issues Stay Order, Stopping All Prosecution of Talc Claims Through Dec. 2

HOUSTON –– The bankruptcy court overseeing the Red River Talc LLC Chapter 11 petition has stayed the prosecution of any talc claim against the protected parties through Dec. 2, according to a recent order issued by the court.

In that order, issued Oct. 24, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas ruled that the parties are temporarily prohibited from the pursuit of discovery from the Protected Parties, the enforcement of any discovery order against the Protected Parties, further motions practice, and any collection activity on account of a Debtor Talc claim against any Protected Party.

The …