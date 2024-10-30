Talcum Powder MDL Court Informed of Stay Order Issued in Red River Proceedings

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the national talcum powder multidistrict products liability docket has been informed of a stay order issued by the Red River Talc bankruptcy court, which has effectively altered deadlines with regard to a motion to disqualify Beasley Allen as a member of the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee.

In an Oct. 25 letter sent to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, counsel for Beasley Allen and Andy D. Birchfield Jr. told the court that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas issued an order one day prior in which …